CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. CYBIN INC. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

