Cyclone Protocol Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $42,259.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $110.01 or 0.00270073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006706 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.00269662 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

