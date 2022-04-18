D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,801. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 418.69%.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

