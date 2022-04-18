DABANKING (DAB) Market Cap Hits $28,732.50

DABANKING (DAB) traded 80.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. DABANKING has a market capitalization of $28,732.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DABANKING coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DABANKING has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00106162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DABANKING

DAB is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

DABANKING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DABANKING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DABANKING using one of the exchanges listed above.

