Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.79. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 6,882 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DADA. Mizuho cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

