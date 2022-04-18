Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded down $8.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.07. 1,940,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,311. Danaher has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

