DAO Maker (DAO) Achieves Market Cap of $188.86 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $188.86 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00006592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.63 or 0.07482660 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,902.80 or 0.99803808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041726 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,904,384 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.