Datamine (DAM) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

Datamine (DAM) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $230,999.73 and approximately $9,362.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00274648 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005125 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $757.00 or 0.01887538 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,220,435 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

