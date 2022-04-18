Datto (NYSE:MSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 887,395 shares.The stock last traded at $34.67 and had previously closed at $34.73.

A number of research firms have commented on MSP. William Blair lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $34,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,252 shares of company stock worth $12,643,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

