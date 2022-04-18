Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in March

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,762,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 1,993,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVDCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.59) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.64) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.53. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

