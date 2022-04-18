DECOIN Price Tops $0.16 (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. DECOIN has a market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $62,378.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003714 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 70.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,813,097 coins and its circulating supply is 56,670,241 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

