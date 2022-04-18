DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $3.27 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $584.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009050 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,668,281 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.