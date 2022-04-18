Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.50

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 10773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $102,098.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

