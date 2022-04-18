DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DMTK. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

DMTK stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $356.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.86.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

