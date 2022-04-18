Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 8

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Shares of CS opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

