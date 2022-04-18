Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $421.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $345.00 to $421.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on URI. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $382.54.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $331.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.73. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $285.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in United Rentals by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

