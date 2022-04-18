Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €177.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($192.39) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DB1. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($208.70) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €170.15 ($184.94).

DB1 opened at €168.35 ($182.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of €157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €150.60. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 12 month high of €169.55 ($184.29).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

