DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.85 Million

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $619.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $629.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.80 million. DexCom reported sales of $505.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $14,705,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $410,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $11.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $480.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.16. DexCom has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

DexCom’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

