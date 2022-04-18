DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $19.64

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.64, but opened at $19.00. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 729 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

