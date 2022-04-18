Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 52.1% in March

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DBGI stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Digital Brands Group has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Brands Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

