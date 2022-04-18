Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DISA stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 16.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175,679 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 565,095 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,066,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

