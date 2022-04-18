DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $213.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets decreased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. 52,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,508. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

