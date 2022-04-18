Don-key (DON) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Don-key (DON) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Don-key coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $252,514.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00271821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,306,083 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.