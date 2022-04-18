DragonVein Price Up 6.9% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $37.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,488.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.73 or 0.00817272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00208227 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00025718 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

