Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 1,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 390,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after buying an additional 123,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,392,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 568,190 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.