DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

