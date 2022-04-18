DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $5.76 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00014098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and $410,346.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.96 or 0.07478197 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,930.94 or 1.00128652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041651 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars.

