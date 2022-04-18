Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Dundee Securities lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

DPMLF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.32. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 22.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

