DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.