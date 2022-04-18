E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.93

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 83011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

