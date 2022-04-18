E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 43.9% in March

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,500 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 1,786,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENAKF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.16.
About E.On (Get Rating)
