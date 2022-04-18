E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 43.9% in March

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,500 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 1,786,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENAKF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

