East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Stock Price Down 10.5%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Rating) traded down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 176,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 161,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88.

About East West Petroleum (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

