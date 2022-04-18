Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 725,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of ETV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 233,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.