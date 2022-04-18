Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 725,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ETV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 233,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 60,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 940,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 843,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 636,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

