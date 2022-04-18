Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.48

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 22183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $401,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 33.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 1,474,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

