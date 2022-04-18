Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
EOCW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,528. Elliott Opportunity II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 241,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.
Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
