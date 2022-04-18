Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 40,654 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 241,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

