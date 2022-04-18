Elrond Price Hits $151.60 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and $115.68 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $151.60 or 0.00379733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00189780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038858 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,812,226 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.