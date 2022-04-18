Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $290.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

