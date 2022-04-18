Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.78.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $404.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.47 and its 200-day moving average is $479.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.