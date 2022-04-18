Empirical Finance LLC Buys 5,892 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after buying an additional 2,681,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after buying an additional 2,385,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after buying an additional 2,190,804 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,507,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,444,000 after buying an additional 1,188,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE HPE opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.