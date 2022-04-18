Empirical Finance LLC Buys New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.28.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

