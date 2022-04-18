Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after buying an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,801,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,071,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

KEYS stock opened at $143.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

