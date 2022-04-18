Empirical Finance LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

