Empirical Finance LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Shares of J stock opened at $144.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

