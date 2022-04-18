Empirical Finance LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

DRI opened at $131.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

