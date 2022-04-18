Empirical Finance LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

