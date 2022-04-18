Empirical Finance LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $251.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.90 and a 200-day moving average of $230.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,688.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

