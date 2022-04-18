Empirical Finance LLC Has $581,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $58.32 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

