Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $132,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $55,918,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 168.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 261,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after buying an additional 246,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

EXPD opened at $96.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.31. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.