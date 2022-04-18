Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $218.68 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

